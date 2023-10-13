Two Rivers haunted attraction operator arrested on child sexual assault charges

37-year-old John Schwarz, Jr.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The operator of a local haunted attraction business was arrested Thursday for multiple child sexual assault and enticement charges.

Two Rivers Police said 37-year-old John Schwarz Jr. was taken into custody Thursday and transported to the Manitowoc County Jail.

Police have referred one charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (repeated acts), two counts of Child Enticement, and one count of Exposing Genitals or Pubic Area to a Child to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office against Schwarz.

Police said they received information regarding possible sexual assaults of people who worked at a haunted house attraction, Scare USA. Two Rivers Police said during the investigation, detectives learned there may be other victims and/or witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. Klumpyan or Det. Lt Glaser at 920-686-7200.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual assault and would like further resources, please contact Incourage of Manitowoc at 920-684-5770.

