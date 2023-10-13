Taylor Swift fans attend opening night of her Eras Tour concert film

Some dedicated Taylor Swift fans showed up to local theaters earlier today to see advanced screenings of her new "Eras Tour" movie.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some dedicated Taylor Swift fans showed up to local theaters earlier today to see advanced screenings of her new “Eras Tour” movie.

The film sold over $100 million in pre-sale tickets nationwide. The pop sensation announced last night during the world premiere in Los Angeles that movie theatres in the U.S. would get to see the film a day earlier than what was announced.

Multiple Swifties dressed up as their favorite Taylor Swift era to celebrate the release; those we talked to say they were unable to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s live show but were able to snag some tickets for Thursday night’s early preview.

“I couldn’t get tickets like I literally got but every time I clicked check out the tickets just went away somebody else got them and so I couldn’t go to the concert but then she announced the film and I really wanted to go,” said one fan.

“I think she puts on a really great show from everything I’ve seen mostly on just Tik Tok but yeah I think anybody should go see it,” said another fan.

The general manager at the Green Bay East Cinema says the movie will be shown for the next four weeks on Thursday through Sunday. Beginning at 4 p.m. the theatre will host a friendship bracelet station as well.

Tickets are still available. However, shows after 6 p.m. are sold out.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
File photo of a rat
Rising rat problem in Green Bay an “absolute nightmare” for Fisk Park neighbors
Marinette County crash kills 8-month-old

Latest News

Taylor Swift fans attend opening night of her Eras Tour concert film
Taylor Swift fans attend opening night of her Eras Tour concert film
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Minocqua Brewing Company backs lawsuit challenging Wisconsin school choice programs
Legislators propose extending time to transfer senior living facilities
Legislators propose extending time to transfer senior living facilities
The transgender flag waves outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports restrictions, gender-affirming surgery ban