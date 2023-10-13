Taylor Swift fans attend opening night of her Eras Tour concert film

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some dedicated Taylor Swift fans showed up to local theaters earlier today to see advanced screenings of her new “Eras Tour” movie.

The film sold over $100 million in pre-sale tickets nationwide. The pop sensation announced last night during the world premiere in Los Angeles that movie theatres in the U.S. would get to see the film a day earlier than what was announced.

Multiple Swifties dressed up as their favorite Taylor Swift era to celebrate the release; those we talked to say they were unable to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s live show but were able to snag some tickets for Thursday night’s early preview.

“I couldn’t get tickets like I literally got but every time I clicked check out the tickets just went away somebody else got them and so I couldn’t go to the concert but then she announced the film and I really wanted to go,” said one fan.

“I think she puts on a really great show from everything I’ve seen mostly on just Tik Tok but yeah I think anybody should go see it,” said another fan.

The general manager at the Green Bay East Cinema says the movie will be shown for the next four weeks on Thursday through Sunday. Beginning at 4 p.m. the theatre will host a friendship bracelet station as well.

Tickets are still available. However, shows after 6 p.m. are sold out.

