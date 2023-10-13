RAINY, RAW AND WINDY INTO THE WEEKEND

You may be splashing through some puddles today. It’s going to be wet, with periods of rain through today and tonight. On top of last night’s rainfall, another 1-2″ is likely across east-central Wisconsin. Rainfall totals will be much lighter closer to the Upper Michigan border. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, mainly near and south of Highway 10. Your severe weather outlook is LOW... As we first alerted you as early as Monday, it’s going to be a soggy evening for high school football games.

As this weathermaker tracks through the region, there’s also going to be a lot of wind. East-northeast winds will frequently gust around 30 mph through tomorrow. Some wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible, especially on Saturday. You may notice the wind taking down a few small tree branches and stripping some of the fall foliage from the trees.

Limited sunshine may return on Sunday, but it’s still going to be rather breezy. Temperatures will be a little cool for the middle of October, with highs in the low to middle 50s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TOMORROW

TODAY: E 15-30 KTS, WAVES: 3-6′

SATURDAY: NE 15-35 KTS, WAVES: 4-9′

TODAY: Rainy and raw. Gusty east winds. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Soaking rain. Quite windy. Steady temperatures. LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. A few showers. A few peeks of sun? HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Maybe an early lakeside shower? Partly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Still breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 61

