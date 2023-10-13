President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
gavel
Minocqua Brewing Company backs lawsuit challenging Wisconsin school choice programs
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband
Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Medicare enrollment scams spike
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
A warning about a spike in Medicare scams. Millions of seniors and other eligible people will...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Medicare enrollment scams
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda