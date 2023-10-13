New ALDI coming to Suamico

New store joins the over 80 ALDIs in Wisconsin
An ALDI store is opening in Suamico
An ALDI store is opening in Suamico(ALDI)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A new grocery option is coming to Suamico residents later this month.

ALDI, a nationwide grocery store, is opening a store at 2324 Lineville Rd. in Suamico on Thursday, Oct 26. The special opening event will start at 8:25 a.m. and feature gift cards to the first 100 customers as well as a weekend sweepstakes for the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store will offer diet-specific products like organic produce, gluten-free foods, and dairy alternatives to Suamico residents, as well as curbside pickup and grocery delivery.

