New ALDI coming to Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A new grocery option is coming to Suamico residents later this month.

ALDI, a nationwide grocery store, is opening a store at 2324 Lineville Rd. in Suamico on Thursday, Oct 26. The special opening event will start at 8:25 a.m. and feature gift cards to the first 100 customers as well as a weekend sweepstakes for the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store will offer diet-specific products like organic produce, gluten-free foods, and dairy alternatives to Suamico residents, as well as curbside pickup and grocery delivery.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.