Missing Green Bay man’s vehicle found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Kenosha Police Department, have found the minivan reportedly driven by Christopher Belanger, a Green Bay man who has been missing since Sept 6.

He was not found with the vehicle and is still missing and endangered. The Green Bay Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in finding him and has not released any additional details.

The Belanger family is planning a news conference for 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, in front of the S. Adams St. police department.

