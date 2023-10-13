Missing Green Bay man’s vehicle found

Christopher Belanger has been missing since Sept 6
Green Bay police consider Christopher Belanger, 41, missing and endangered
Green Bay police consider Christopher Belanger, 41, missing and endangered
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Kenosha Police Department, have found the minivan reportedly driven by Christopher Belanger, a Green Bay man who has been missing since Sept 6.

He was not found with the vehicle and is still missing and endangered. The Green Bay Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in finding him and has not released any additional details.

The Belanger family is planning a news conference for 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, in front of the S. Adams St. police department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband
Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband
Washington Middle School player evades entire Lombardi defense for 62-yard touchdown
Washington Middle School player evades entire Lombardi defense for 62-yard touchdown

Latest News

It featured guest speakers, a march, and more.
Fox Valley’s 33rd annual “Take Back the Night” happening October 17
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Green Bay Police are looking to identify this man
UPDATE: Man identified by Green Bay Police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Medicare enrollment scams spike