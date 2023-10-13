Minocqua Brewing Company backs lawsuit challenging Wisconsin school choice programs

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - A petition filed before the Wisconsin Supreme Court is challenging school choice programs.

The challenge was announced in a news release Thursday by Minocqua Brewing Company, saying the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC is funding the lawsuit.

The legal action asks the state’s highest court to take up the suit. Filed on behalf of taxpayers and parents, it names voucher programs - including the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, the Independent Charter School Program, the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, and the Special Needs Scholarships Program - and says “their funding mechanisms are designed to destructively defund public schools.”

The lawsuit asks the court to halt the programs before the next school year.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty responded to the lawsuit Thursday night on social media, saying “WILL stands ready to defend Wisconsin’s widely successful and popular school choice programs.”

A recent report from the Associated Press notes that “vouchers have long been viewed in stark partisan terms: Democrats and public school allies say they drain critical resources from public schools. Republicans and school choice advocates say they give freedom to families who may not like their local public schools.”

An AP-NORC poll last year found that Americans are divided — 39% favor, 37% oppose — on whether to give low-income parents tax-funded vouchers they can use to help pay for tuition for their children to attend a private or religious school instead of public schools.

The full lawsuit filed in Wisconsin can be read below:

