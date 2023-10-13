Green Bay Police want to ID man in investigation

Man was involved in a suspicious situation, police say
Green Bay Police are looking to identify this man
Green Bay Police are looking to identify this man(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is looking to identify a man they say was involved in a suspicious situation.

The post on their Facebook page said they are investigating a situation and are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man so they can speak with him.

Action 2 News reached out to the Green Bay Police Department, they declined to provide any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gorin at (920) 448-3208 about case #23-256826. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the P3 app.

