Green Bay Police want to ID man in investigation
Man was involved in a suspicious situation, police say
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is looking to identify a man they say was involved in a suspicious situation.
The post on their Facebook page said they are investigating a situation and are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man so they can speak with him.
Action 2 News reached out to the Green Bay Police Department, they declined to provide any additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gorin at (920) 448-3208 about case #23-256826. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.