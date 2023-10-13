Fox Valley’s 33rd annual “Take Back the Night” happening next week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The “Take Back the Night” event is returning to Oshkosh for its 33rd year.

Reach Counseling, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, and Diverse and Resilient are putting together the event, which will take place on Tuesday, October 17, at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave. on UWO’s campus. The event will start with a resource fair at 5 p.m. with a call to action program at 6 p.m. and a march at 7 p.m.

“Take Back the Night” is a worldwide movement that stands against all forms of sexual violence, from sexual assault to relationship violence. They promote safe communities and seek to unite people in visible and vocal stands against sexual violence.

This year’s event at UWO will highlight the LGBTQIA+ community and how its members are impacted by violence.

“Nothing is more important than actively working to end all forms of violence,” Ciara Hill, the advocacy director at Reach Counseling, wrote in a statement. “Bringing awareness and fostering understanding is how we are going to do that. It is important that we center on the LGBTQIA+ community as many people do not realize they are disproportionately impacted by violence. We hope this event helps to better equip our community to take action so we can make long-lasting, positive changes.”

Reach Counseling is an organization committed to helping victims of emotional, sexual, and physical abuse, and providing mental health care to victims of those traumatic events through various programs. They have a 24/7 hotline for survivors of abuse in Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties, 920-722-8150.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.