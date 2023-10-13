Fond du Lac Police find nearly one pound of fentanyl-laced pills

3 people were arrested in connection to the drug bust
One pound of fentanyl-laced pills and a bag of crack seized by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's...
One pound of fentanyl-laced pills and a bag of crack seized by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Fond du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly a pound of fentanyl-laced pills and 58 grams of crack were seized in a drug bust early Thursday morning, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday.

A patrol deputy stopped a car on Fond du Lac’s South Main Street and, after smelling marijuana, searched the vehicle, finding pills laced with fentanyl in bags ready for sale, as well as a baggie of crack.

Two 29-year-old men and a 32-year-old woman from Green Bay were arrested on drug-related charges and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail. Police also found that one of the men was on parole for obstructing and injuring an officer, and had warrants in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri.

