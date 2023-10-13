EXPECT A RAINY, WINDY FRIDAY

Our next weathermaker is moving into Wisconsin tonight. It will push widespread rain into the area through Saturday morning. 1-3″ of drenching rain will fall across the area. That’s good news in regards to our lingering drought across Wisconsin. There may also be some thunderstorms late Friday south of the Fox Valley, but our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Regardless of any t’storms, strong winds can be expected Friday and Saturday. East winds may gust around 30 to 40 mph on Friday with similar gusts Saturday as the wind turns to more of a northerly direction. The rain and the strong winds will make the weather rather raw for high school football games Friday night.

The steady rain will shift south of the area over the course of Saturday morning, but the clouds will linger in the forecast. We may not see significant sunshine returning until the middle of next week. Temperatures Friday will hold fairly steady, within a couple degrees on either side of 50. We’re in the lower half of the 50s through next Tuesday, but could be back to near 60° by the middle of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E 15-30 KTS, WAVES: 3-7′

SATURDAY: NE 15-30 KTS, WAVES: 3-7′

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Rain develops. Breezy at times. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy, and raw. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 51 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Morning rain likely. Mostly cloudy and windy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, still breezy. A sprinkle? HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 58

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.