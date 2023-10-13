“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” narrows down the final four

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The final round of voting is underway to help determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” in the eighth year of the competition.

Three of the four finalists in 2023′s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest are made right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The fourth finalist is made in nearby Merrill.

Plexus Corps., Appleton: Bevi bottleless water dispensers (received the most votes in the initial round)

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg: Applewood smoked bacon

Ariensco, Brillion: Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited-Edition Sno-Thro

Thorogood, Merrill: American Heritage 6″ Tobacco Safety Toe Work Boot

CLICK HERE for the final bracket and to vote

Individuals can vote once per day per device. Voting ends at noon on Thursday, Oct. 19, and the winner will be announced later that day in Madison.

Northeast Wisconsin had 30 products on the list of 115 that were originally up for consideration, and 7 of the 16 products in the first round of bracket voting.

In the first round, Manitowoc’s Ammo Inc.’s ammunition and brass casings was eliminated by Neuske’s Applewood Smoked Meats.

In the second round, Plexus Corp’s Bevi bottleless water dispenser knocked out John Deere Horicon Work’s Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition, and the Ariens 90th anniversary Sno-Thro by Ariensco of Brillion took Jolly Good Soda by Random Lake’s Krier Foods out of the running again.

The competition is put on by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group. Local manufacturers have won four of the last seven years:

Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck (2022)

Broadwind Heavy Fabrication 140-ton Navy crane (2021)

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe sea salt caramel pecan kringle (2018)

Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (2017)

