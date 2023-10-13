CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Medicare enrollment scams spike

Consumer advocates are seeing a spike in scams ahead of Medicare's fall open enrollment
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning about a spike in Medicare scams. Millions of seniors and other eligible people will begin signing up when open enrollment starts Sunday, Oct. 15.

Medicare open enrollment is an open door for scammers, who are hoping they’ll catch you off-guard.

Nomorobo, which operates a call-blocking app, provided recordings of some scam calls:

“Hi, this is Casey. I’m a Medicare advisor calling on a recorded line. How are you today?”

“This is Shelly in the Medicare enrollment center on a recorded line, and I see here in the past you inquired about your Medicare supplement coverage. Can you hear me OK?”

Don’t believe the calls that sound like this. The Better Business Bureau says scammers use this Medicare open enrollment time to convince you that they can help you enroll or answer questions. They’ll say things like:

  • They need to update your account information to send a new card
  • They’re replacing your old card with a new, microchip card
  • You can get something free, but they need your Medicare number

You can’t rely on Caller ID, which is easily “spoofed” with today’s technology. Scammers make it look like they’re calling from Medicare or a well-known insurance company.

Don’t trust a name that sounds like an official with Medicare.

NEVER share your Medicare number.

Just hang up.

If you do have questions, these unsolicited calls aren’t the answer. Call the phone number on your card or go to Medicare.gov.

The most important thing to remember is that Medicare will never call you or contact you by email or text message and ask you to verify personal information.

Share this information with loved ones so they don’t believe a lie and lose money to a Medicare scam.

