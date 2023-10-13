“Complex” relationship between kids’ late-night screen time and school performance

For some kids, late-night phone use was linked to attention problems. Some kids did better in school.
Researchers find the connection is more complicated than you might think
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 13, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A child using a smartphone late at night can have significant consequences on your child’s attention and school performance. But it may not be totally detrimental.

A study published in the Journal of Early Adolescence says late-night phone use was linked to attention problems as far as four months later. But researchers admit this issue is more complex than they thought.

They say more kids are getting smartphones at younger ages. What they found in this study is, kids who were on their phones late at night had more attention problems, and don’t think they did that well in school because of it. They tended to have lower grades in school.

On the other hand, researchers also found kids who used their phones late at night who tended to do better in school.

They’re still investigating why, but the study says it could be that having access to a phone as a resource, and getting support from friends at school, may be a good thing.

Researchers say this highlights the importance of responsible phone use.

It also highlights the importance of talking to your child about how they’re using their phone and when.

The study did rely on families to self-report what was going on.

