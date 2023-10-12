YWCA hosts Week Without Violence, Oct. 16-21

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an annual program in Green Bay will use all next week to really highlight the problem.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an annual program in Green Bay will use all next week to really highlight the problem.

The YWCA of Greater Green Bay will hold its week without violence campaign starting Monday and running through next Saturday.

A week’s worth of events to help raise awareness and empower women and girls to end gender-based violence.

Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
File photo of a rat
Rising rat problem in Green Bay an “absolute nightmare” for Fisk Park neighbors
Marinette County crash kills 8-month-old

Latest News

Legislators propose extending time to transfer senior living facilities
Legislators propose extending time to transfer senior living facilities
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Saturday's Annular Eclipse
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Saturday’s Annular Eclipse
YWCA hosts Week Without Violence, Oct. 16-21
YWCA hosts Week Without Violence, Oct. 16-21
Local lawmakers are behind a new bill that hopes to address evictions from senior living...
DEBRIEF: Evictions from senior living facilities