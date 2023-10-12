Wisconsin Assembly to vote on transgender bills

They would ban gender transition treatment for minors and ban transgender women and girls from competing in school sports
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Assembly is set to vote on bills Thursday that would impact transgender children and young adults in Wisconsin.

The bills would ban gender transition treatment for minors. According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, more than 20 states have passed bans on gender-affirming care for minors, including neighboring Iowa. Many of these bans are facing legal challenges.

Another bill would prevent transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams in schools. In the last legislative session, more than 30 organizations, including the WIAA, which governs high school sports, and University of Wisconsin-Madison, opposed the measure. Recently, Green Bay parents spoke out against a transgender student trying out for a girls team.

Gov. Tony Evers has pledged to veto measures that put restrictions on the LGBTQ community in Wisconsin.

