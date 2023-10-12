Talking to kids about images of war

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the devastating attacks in Israel and Gaza, kids are seeing images of war just like you are.

Health experts want you to talk to them about it, and they suggest you have that conversation with your kids right now.

Kids, especially teens, are on social media. They can pull up TikTok or any other social media platforms, some of them actively seeking information, and some finding misinformation. They’re seeing the horrifying images of occupied buildings exploding and heartbreaking pictures of terrified refugees in the streets.

Child psychologists say they can all feel overwhelming, and even more so if your family has a personal connection.

Therapists say for young kids who haven’t been exposed to the violence because they’re not online, there’s no need to talk to them about it unless they ask.

But for older kids who’ve heard about or seen violent things, experts say to be proactive -- don’t wait for your child to come to you. Talk with them, and remember it’s OK to not have answers to their questions. They just need to know they’re not alone in what they’re seeing.

Therapists say to let them guide the conversation based on what’s on their minds, then listen and offer ways to cope.

Therapists also say to pay close attention to your child’s behavior. If they’re suddenly withdrawing or not engaging in activities or with friends like they used to, that may be a sign they’re struggling and it’s a good time to seek help from a health care professional.

