Talking to kids about images of war

Health experts suggest you have that conversation with your kids right now
Kids are seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war. Health experts want you to talk to them about it.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the devastating attacks in Israel and Gaza, kids are seeing images of war just like you are.

Health experts want you to talk to them about it, and they suggest you have that conversation with your kids right now.

Kids, especially teens, are on social media. They can pull up TikTok or any other social media platforms, some of them actively seeking information, and some finding misinformation. They’re seeing the horrifying images of occupied buildings exploding and heartbreaking pictures of terrified refugees in the streets.

Child psychologists say they can all feel overwhelming, and even more so if your family has a personal connection.

Therapists say for young kids who haven’t been exposed to the violence because they’re not online, there’s no need to talk to them about it unless they ask.

But for older kids who’ve heard about or seen violent things, experts say to be proactive -- don’t wait for your child to come to you. Talk with them, and remember it’s OK to not have answers to their questions. They just need to know they’re not alone in what they’re seeing.

Therapists say to let them guide the conversation based on what’s on their minds, then listen and offer ways to cope.

Therapists also say to pay close attention to your child’s behavior. If they’re suddenly withdrawing or not engaging in activities or with friends like they used to, that may be a sign they’re struggling and it’s a good time to seek help from a health care professional.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
File photo of a rat
Rising rat problem in Green Bay an “absolute nightmare” for Fisk Park neighbors
Marinette County crash kills 8-month-old
UPDATE: Silver Alert for Marathon County man cancelled

Latest News

Kids are seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war. Health experts want you to talk to them about it.
Talking to kids about war
Green Bay Metro Fire Department demonstrates putting out a kitchen fire
Fire Prevention Week tips to protect your family and home
Deaths are still increasing -- just not on a lower trajectory as before
CDC: Drug overdose deaths may be slowing
Green Bay Metro Fire Department demonstrates putting out a kitchen fire
Fire Prevention Week tips for families