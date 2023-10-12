Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband

A Ripon woman was recently sentenced to more than a decade in prison for her role in the fentanyl death of her husband in 2020.
By Holly Brantley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond Du Lac County officials say they are cracking down on fentanyl.

Three others overdosed and survived.

Carla Endeward was sentenced to 11 and a half years of initial confinement and 16 years of extended supervision. She was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and 8 other felonies back in June.

Ripon Officer Lindsey Michels says it took hundreds of hours and relentless police work to crack the case.

“This is becoming normal in our communities we need to send a message this isn’t normal it’s killing people, it’s hurting people,” said Officer Michels.

According to investigators, the case is a big win because it’s a bit unusual: Endeward did not actually hand her husband Scott the drug, but she set up the delivery that led to his death. Prosecutors say she bought the drugs in Milwaukee and ingested them with her husband. She found him unconscious the next morning and never called 9-1-1.

“After her husband died there were text messages presented to the jury with her bragging about how the opioids were and that she would get some and then ultimately another friend of her has overdosed two different times,” said Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

The district attorney says since 2017 they’ve had about 2 dozen fentanyl-related cases, 10 are closed including the Endeward case.

“I’ve sat across from those family members that have had to bury their child and it’s something no parent should have to go through,” says D.A. Toney.

Toney and law enforcement say along with more convictions, they hope tougher sentences will encourage dealers to shut down.

In August, Governor Evers signed a new law related to fentanyl, making some offenses that were a Class C felony now a Class B, meaning more of those convicted will face time behind bars.

“It actually puts it on par with essentially with an attempted homicide so someone could be sentenced up to 40 years of initial prison confinement instead of 25 years under the previous statute,” said D.A. Toney.

Toney says he hopes the sentence encourages some to seek help and deters others from ever going down the path of addiction.

