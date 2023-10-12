Report: 1 in 10 WI children not up to date on all routine vaccinations

Doctors and nurses in Brown County are pleading with parents to get children vaccinated.
By Holly Brantley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctors and nurses in Brown County are pleading with parents to get children vaccinated.

This comes after a new report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than 10 percent of Wisconsin students did not meet immunization requirements for K-12 enrollment last school year.

“Get the vaccine and the reason for getting vaccines that are mandated for school means your child is at lower risk,” said Dr. Thomas Huffer.

Dr. Huffer at HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital is encouraging Wisconsin parents to vaccinate their children.

“Not only do those vaccines protect the children who receive the vaccines, but they also protect the community as well,” said Dr. Huffer.

New reports from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show declining vaccination numbers for school-age children. More than 10 percent of Wisconsin students did not meet immunization requirements for K-12 enrollment last school year - that represents about 90,000 Wisconsin students and means those children are not getting at least one of the required vaccines, such as polio, or measles.

“If you go back to 1900, one-third of babies died in the first year of their life from vaccine-preventable illnesses,” said Dr. Huffer. “We just don’t have the experience of infants and children dying of those rates and probably the single most important thing that we did we having childhood vaccines and making them be mandated by the schools.”

While state-wide the numbers lag, he says our numbers in Northeast Wisconsin are more encouraging.

“The good news is here in Green Bay we’re still doing a pretty good job,” said Dr. Huffer.

“Brown County Public Health and Brown county, in general, our numbers are good they’re still coming in for the school year the schools report to the state and then we get that data back,” said Julie Schoenrock, a public health nurse with Brown County Health and Human Services.

Still, Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick says the new data is concerning, and she encourages hesitant parents to reach out.

“It’s natural to have concerns and if so, I would encourage them to go to their primary care provider talk to them about what is best for their child but in the end, we really want to make sure that children have what they need to be healthy in our community,” said Anna Nick.

For students to be at school without getting a vaccine the parents must sign a personal conviction waiver. Parents who choose to do so tell us they believe more research is needed on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

