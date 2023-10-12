RELIEF FROM ONGOING DROUGHT AS RAIN BEGINS TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

There was some brief sunshine this morning , but the rest of the afternoon will be overcast with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. There’s a SMALL chance of a shower drifting off of Lake Michigan, but otherwise, most of the rain we’re about to get arrives late Thursday night.

Our next weathermaker is a strengthening autumn storm in the Great Plains. As it pushes a warm front into the Great Lakes, widespread rain will fall tonight through Saturday morning. 1-3″ of drenching rain will fall across the area. That’s good news in regards to our lingering drought across Wisconsin. Because of how dry the ground is, there might be some flash flooding especially to the south since the ground won’t be able to keep up soaking in the rain. There may also be some thunderstorms late tomorrow to the SOUTH of Green Bay. Our severe weather outlook is LOW.

However, along with the soggy weather, it’s also going to be rather windy. Friday and Saturday, east-northeast winds may gust around 30 to 40 mph. The rain and the strong winds will make the weather rather raw for high school football games Friday night.

Even after this storm is gone, there’s lots of lingering clouds in the forecast. We may not see significant sunshine returning until the middle of next week. To no coincidence, our high temperatures will be in the 50s for a while. That’s a little cooler than average for the middle of October...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: E 15-35 KTS, WAVES: 3-7′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW

TODAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Mild, but brisk. Maybe a lakeside shower? HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Rain develops. Breezy at times. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy and raw. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Morning rain likely. Mostly cloudy and windy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. Quite breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Still breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 58

