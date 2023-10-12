Potato farmers in Wisconsin see a good harvest despite drought

Wisconsin is the third largest potato growing state in the nation
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DEERBROOK, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s potato harvest season and growers say, believe it or not, a dry year is ending with a good harvest.

A farmer with JW Mattek and Sons says they produce or grow 56 million pounds of seed Potatoes. Matt Mattek, a 6th generation farmer in Deerbrook, says the lack of rain at times this year forced them to make some adjustments.

“We had to irrigate bare ground just to get some of our pre-emergent to kick in and make sure it works,” he said. “All summer it’s been dry, but luckily we have hard hoses and we were pretty able to get almost every acre we farm underwater weekly.”

When it comes to potatoes, Wisconsin is one of the largest producers in the country coming in third behind just Idaho and Washington.

“Wisconsin is actually the third largest potato growing state in the nation we grow on average 63,000 acres every year,” said Dana Rady, director of promotions at the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association.

So the drought did have an impact as it took some of the tops off some of the yields in many different areas of the state.

“Overall size is looking great and quality is looking great and growers are anxious to get everything out of the ground and continue on with the rest of the shipping season,” said Rady.

