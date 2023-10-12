Legislators propose extending time to transfer senior living facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Legislators in Wisconsin are pushing to extend the amount of time families have to find a new place to live for loved ones evicted from retirement and assisted living facilities. Action 2 news was the first to alert you in January when fifteen people living at the Emerald Bay Retirement Community in Green Bay, were given thirty days to vacate when the facility decided to no longer accept Family Care Medicaid payments.

State representatives who introduced this bill were motivated by what happened at Emerald Bay and want to extend the warning residents get about being relocated or evicted from 30 to 90 days. It would apply to nursing home and community based residential facilities.

“We have to find ways to protect them both on some of the financial exploitation they’re getting but also the care they’re going to need,” said Rep. John Macco.

Ann Marra’s 91-year old mother, Shirley Holtz, was living at Emerald Bay in January and died three weeks after having to move. Marra says the stress her mother felt while being transferred caused her to quickly deteriorate.

“I was like ‘Yes, something is going to happen to help these people, these innocent people that they’re just throwing them out the door to find a new home,’” said Marra.

She says she hopes this new bill helps prevent others from experiencing what she and her mother went through.

“To give them 90 days is much better than 30 days. You don’t get a lot to choose from,” said Marra.

The CEO of Leading Age Wisconsin a nonprofit serving aging adults, says he is not fundamentally against expanding the warning to 90 days but he says the underlying reasons evictions keep happening is the lack of funding for facilities to maintain staffing.

The bill had one hearing last month and still needs to be voted on by both the Assembly and Senate.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.