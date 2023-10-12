HIGH WIND & HEAVY RAIN ON THE WAY

We’ll see a variably cloudy sky overnight with a mix of 30s and 40s for lows. The colder readings are expected for those seeing more in the way of clear skies... those under the clouds will stay milder. Temperatures will fluctuate overnight as clouds roll through the area. We’ll begin the day dry, but clouds will increase and thicken as heavy rain approaches from the southwest.

A potent fall storm is going to affect our region Thursday evening through Saturday. Hefty amounts of rain in the 1-3″ range remain a possibility for a good chunk of NE Wisconsin. Now would be a good time to ensure your drains and gutters are free of leaves to ensure proper drainage. Easterly and northeasterly winds with 30-40 mph gusts or higher are expected Friday and Saturday. A little thunder could also be heard at times too! Suffice to say high school football on Friday evening will be windy, wet, and cool. Plan accordingly.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions linger on the backside of the storm for Sunday and early next week. A few showers could hang around too. Below normal highs in the low to mid 50s are likely through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will turn milder and more seasonable by the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: ENE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: E 20-30 KTS, WAVES: 3-6′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool again. Sprinkles LAKESIDE? LOW: 42 (30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Rain likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy, and raw. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower NORTH. Still breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 57

