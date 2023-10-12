Fire Prevention Week tips to protect your family and home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Fire Prevention Week, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding you not to walk away from the stove or oven when you’re cooking.

Fire officials say unattended cooking is the number-one cause of fires in our area. In all of last year, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, which includes Allouez and Bellevue, responded to 83 cooking-related incidents. So far this year they responded to 40, and there are still several months and the holiday season to go.

“We just really want to make sure people aren’t distracted when they’re cooking. It’s so easy, everyone has so much going on in their lives. Just focus on what you’re cooking. That way you can enjoy your meal without an emergency incident happening,” Lt. Shauna Walesh, GBMFD, said.

If you’re cooking, set a timer to remind you that something is in the oven or on the stove.

Always turn the handles of pots and pans in, so kids can’t grab them. Also, try to keep kids out of the kitchen as much as possible when cooking.

Firefighters advise you to stay in the kitchen while you’re cooking, but if there’s a distraction, like a phone call or someone at the door, turn off the heat and put a lid on whatever you’re cooking.

“When a fire happens in your home, it can grow within seconds. Throughout the year we talk about having smoke alarms, having batteries, checking them. I know in a month or so we’re going to be turning back the clocks. That’s a great time to check your batteries and switch them out if needed,” Lt. Walesh suggested.

It’s also a good idea to have a fire extinguisher in or near your kitchen as well. Look for an extinguisher rated Class B, which is the most common for fires involving cooking oil or grease. Many household extinguishers are rated A-B-C, which means they are approved for paper, wood, and electrical fires, as well.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.