College students, experts discuss youth mental health crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services along with the Office of Children’s Mental Health spoke out on the youth mental health crisis and how it impacts college students.

This comes after experts said that in the past decade, the general state of mental health in Wisconsin is getting worse including youth mental health.

Director Linda Hall says the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health focuses on the mental health of children between the ages of newborn to 26.

She says when they surveyed college students, they learned one of the main reasons behind stress is academic demands, but also stress surrounding world issues such as climate change, gun violence, and political divisiveness.

Experts and students say data shows it’s all about student engagement and building relationships and connections. Some students right now are socially anxious and shy and they’re not sure how to start creating relationships with their peers.

“Getting students talking gets students meeting each other between people in your field, getting things to get excited about or are involved in, just get students together and interacting,” said James Hulce, a Thomas Edison State University Student.

“I say quality over quantity for sure. How well are these people supporting you? Yeah, like it. You can have 10, 20 people that you’re connected with. But if there’s no substance within that connection, then there’s meaningless,” said Maiya Tatum, a UW-Whitewater Student.

These college students also recommend keeping a weekly planner and prioritizing the tasks you have at hand so you know what you should focus on.

