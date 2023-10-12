Bras of the Bay spreads mastectomy awareness

Proceeds from Thursday’s event benefit Ribbons of Hope
Green Bay Metro Fire Department "Bras of the Bay" entry (file image)
Green Bay Metro Fire Department "Bras of the Bay" entry (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but an annual event wants to also make women aware of the options available to them after cancer treatment.

The Bras of the Bay event takes place Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon. Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic asked people to decorate and display a bra at the event, where visitors can vote for their favorite design.

Organizers say many people don’t know that, by law, insurance companies that cover breast cancer patients’ mastectomies must also cover breast reconstruction.

Bras of the Bay starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefiting Ribbons of Hope, a local organization that provides financial support to patients and families dealing with cancer.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
File photo of a rat
Rising rat problem in Green Bay an “absolute nightmare” for Fisk Park neighbors
Marinette County crash kills 8-month-old
UPDATE: Silver Alert for Marathon County man cancelled

Latest News

Fond du Lac armed robbery
Fond du Lac armed robbery
Tips to prevent kitchen fires
Tips to prevent kitchen fires
Oxycodone pills
CDC: Rise in drug overdose deaths is slowing
Bombing in Israel
Talking to kids about images of war
Green Bay Metro Fire Department demonstrates putting out a kitchen fire
Fire Prevention Week tips to protect your family and home