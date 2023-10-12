Bras of the Bay spreads mastectomy awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but an annual event wants to also make women aware of the options available to them after cancer treatment.

The Bras of the Bay event takes place Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon. Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic asked people to decorate and display a bra at the event, where visitors can vote for their favorite design.

Organizers say many people don’t know that, by law, insurance companies that cover breast cancer patients’ mastectomies must also cover breast reconstruction.

Bras of the Bay starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefiting Ribbons of Hope, a local organization that provides financial support to patients and families dealing with cancer.

