Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display

The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area.

Jeff Omen was decorating his house for Halloween on Monday when he fell from a ladder and died. Known for his skull-covered hat, loved ones say Omen had a zest for life.

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

“First impressions... I was a little intimidated by him, dear friend Mary Meyer said. “I didn’t know what kind of person he was and made me a little nervous just seeing how he dressed. I mean, looks are definitely deceiving. He has a heart of gold like he would do anything for anyone, he would talk to anyone, give the shirt off his back for anyone. Just very kind, just very kind person.

Omen is remembered for his kind heart and one-of-a-kind holiday decorations.

“So many kids drag their parents to come and see everything. He did a lot of stuff for the community… he’s kind of like an icon,” Omen’s girlfriend Sally Schaefer said. “He was larger than life. He was so down-to-earth, and he would do anything for anybody.”

The community gets especially excited come October.

“He threw huge Halloween parties down at a shop that tons of people would come to and it was just a really good time there,” Meyer said. “He spent so many hours and days getting his house ready for Halloween.”

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

Omen’s holiday spirit and love of life will never be forgotten by the Beaver Dam community, people say.

“He also decorated his house for Christmas that it was an icon of our city also. So just remember how he loved his community and he wanted to spread the joy to everyone,” Meyer said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband
Ripon woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl-related death of husband
Washington Middle School player evades entire Lombardi defense for 62-yard touchdown
Washington Middle School player evades entire Lombardi defense for 62-yard touchdown

Latest News

Green Bay Police are looking to identify this man
UPDATE: Man identified by Green Bay Police
It featured guest speakers, a march, and more.
Fox Valley’s 33rd annual “Take Back the Night” happening next week
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Medicare enrollment scams spike
An ALDI store is opening in Suamico
New ALDI coming to Suamico
Brooks and Dunn
XRoads 41 tickets on sale Friday: Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey