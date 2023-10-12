BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area.

Jeff Omen was decorating his house for Halloween on Monday when he fell from a ladder and died. Known for his skull-covered hat, loved ones say Omen had a zest for life.

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display (WMTV)

“First impressions... I was a little intimidated by him, dear friend Mary Meyer said. “I didn’t know what kind of person he was and made me a little nervous just seeing how he dressed. I mean, looks are definitely deceiving. He has a heart of gold like he would do anything for anyone, he would talk to anyone, give the shirt off his back for anyone. Just very kind, just very kind person.

Omen is remembered for his kind heart and one-of-a-kind holiday decorations.

“So many kids drag their parents to come and see everything. He did a lot of stuff for the community… he’s kind of like an icon,” Omen’s girlfriend Sally Schaefer said. “He was larger than life. He was so down-to-earth, and he would do anything for anybody.”

The community gets especially excited come October.

“He threw huge Halloween parties down at a shop that tons of people would come to and it was just a really good time there,” Meyer said. “He spent so many hours and days getting his house ready for Halloween.”

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display (WMTV)

Omen’s holiday spirit and love of life will never be forgotten by the Beaver Dam community, people say.

“He also decorated his house for Christmas that it was an icon of our city also. So just remember how he loved his community and he wanted to spread the joy to everyone,” Meyer said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.