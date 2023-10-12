Appleton garage fire blamed on improperly installed wood-burning stove

Appleton firefighters blame a garage fire on an improperly installed wood-burning stove
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are blaming a garage fire in Appleton on a wood-burning stove that wasn’t properly installed.

An emergency call reported flames coming from a garage on the 900-block of W. Glendale Ave. at about 7:45 Wednesday night. Firefighters found light smoke and charred walls around the wood-burning stove.

Firefighters are urging people to follow the manufacturer’s installation instructions for any appliance, not just stoves, use the materials recommended in the owner’s manual, and make sure there’s the proper amount of clearance around the appliance.

The fire department didn’t have a cost estimate for the damage to the building or its contents. It’s also reminding people who rent their homes to consider purchasing renter’s insurance.

