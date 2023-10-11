World Stroke Organization predicts 50% jump in stroke deaths by 2050

The number is projected to hit 9.7 million deaths per year
The World Stroke Organization says steps need to be taken globally. Strokes are the 2nd-leading cause of death worldwide.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report says more people will die from a stroke in the coming years.

This report by the World Stroke Organization says stroke deaths around the world could jump 50% by the year 2050 if no action is taken.

Stroke is the 2nd leading cause of death worldwide and the 5th leading cause of death in Wisconsin.

The World Health Organization says in 2020 there were 6.6 million deaths from stroke, but that number is projected to hit 9.7 million in about 25 years. This report says 91% of the projected deaths will happen in low- and middle-income countries.

In Wisconsin, there were over 2,600 stroke deaths in 2021, the latest report available.

Researchers looked at data from stroke experts in 12 countries. They found a couple of the main issues are prevention and care.

Things we know, but just to keep it top of mind, experts say the best way to prevent stroke and hypertension is to keep a healthy diet and weight, avoid alcohol and tobacco, and exercise regularly.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

