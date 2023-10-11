Wisconsin pheasant season opens this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Oct 14 and runs through Sunday, Jan 7 of 2024, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a reminder on Wednesday.

All pheasant hunters will need a valid small game license, which can be purchased through the DNR’s “Go Wild” website or at any license sales location.

The DNR plans to stock around 75,000 pheasants for this season, which are planned to be released twice a week at the start of the season, and then once a week until the gun deer season opens on Nov 18, though actual releases will depend on production levels.

Green County’s Cadiz Springs State Recreation Area and Liberty Creek Wildlife Area will not have any pheasants released for this season. The DNR’s Pheasant Stocking Information website will have the status of specific properties for hunters who are interested. The Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool (FFLIGHT) is also available to hunters.

Hunters are encouraged to wear blaze orange or pink while hunting to remain visible to hunters and other people in recreation areas, and to remember the TAB-K acronym:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

For more information on pheasant season, including bag limits, property closing times, and legal shooting hours, visit the DNR’s pheasant hunting website.

