WEDC seeking applications for fab lab grants from schools

In a time where Wisconsin schools are seeking money, there is money to be had via grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a time when Wisconsin schools are seeking money, there is money to be had via grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

For the 8th year in a row, the WEDC will be handing out Fab Lab grants to help with STEAM education and help prepare students for careers in manufacturing. The application process is now open.

Grants to individual districts will range from 10,000 to 25,000 or up to 50,000 to a group of districts.

Among the grant recipients in our area last year were school districts in Seymour, Omro, and Mishicot. The WEDC handed out just over a half million dollars last spring.

We are joined by Missy Hughes, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, to explain more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises against impeachment

Latest News

It's the big reveal day: NASA finally reveals what was inside this capsule after it captured...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Big NASA reveal
Washington Middle School player evades entire Lombardi defense for 62-yard touchdown
Middle school football player evades entire defense for 62-yard touchdown
In a time where Wisconsin schools are seeking money, there is money to be had via grants from...
WEDC seeking applications for fab lab grants from schools
UW Oshkosh is holding a first-of-its-kind seminar Wednesday.
DEBRIEF: UWO Hackathon