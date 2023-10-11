WEDC seeking applications for fab lab grants from schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a time when Wisconsin schools are seeking money, there is money to be had via grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

For the 8th year in a row, the WEDC will be handing out Fab Lab grants to help with STEAM education and help prepare students for careers in manufacturing. The application process is now open.

Grants to individual districts will range from 10,000 to 25,000 or up to 50,000 to a group of districts.

Among the grant recipients in our area last year were school districts in Seymour, Omro, and Mishicot. The WEDC handed out just over a half million dollars last spring.

We are joined by Missy Hughes, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, to explain more in the video above.

