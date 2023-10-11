Washington Middle School player evades entire Lombardi defense for 62-yard touchdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the video above, check out this highlight play from Tuesday night’s game between Green Bay Washington Middle School against Lombardi Middle School.

The Washington player takes the handoff and goes right before getting surrounded by four Lombardi defenders.

He goes back left, then just straight back, then somehow starts slipping between everyone upfield, and off he goes for an improbable 62-yard run!

Washington would end up winning 36 to 16.

We hope to see this kid make similar moves in a few years on some Operation Football highlights.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.