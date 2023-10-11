Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises against impeachment

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
File photo of a rat
Rising rat problem in Green Bay an “absolute nightmare” for Fisk Park neighbors
At least 129 rats have been reported in Green Bay since the start of this year.
Some Green Bay neighborhoods becoming 'hot spots' for rats
Mona Cho, of Redondo Beach, Calif., speaks during a "Girls Leading Change" event to honor...
Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities