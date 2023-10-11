UW-Oshkosh hosts inaurgural Cyber Hackathon for high schoolers

By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness month and many are taking the opportunity to highlight the importance of preventing a cyber attack. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and UW-Oshkosh, hosted their first ever ‘Cyber Invader Hackathon’ event, bringing computer programmers and students together to study cybersecurity.

Roughly sixty students from ten different high schools learned hands-on cybersecurity skills.

“We do not have a lot of high school classes that offer cybersecurity, so getting them on campus, to explore, experience, build their content knowledge and understanding is really what we’re here for today,” said Amy Bires, the computer science and education consultant at the Wisconsin DPI.

The workshop mimicked real-world cyber attack scenarios. One, called ‘capture the flag’ has students find text strings called ‘flags’ which are hidden in vulnerable computer programs.

“I’m really interested in it, with how interconnected the world is nowadays with computers and technology and the internet. There’s a lot of vulnerabilities out there that most people don’t even see,” said Abram Harvey, a senior at Kimberly High School.

Event organizers emphasized that anyone can be a target. In August, HSHS and Prevea Health systems became a victim of a cyber attack.

“We are constantly under attack. We are under attack from standard criminals who want to steal money and identity and it’s important that everyone understands what their role in cybersecurity is,” said Michael Patton, the director of the Security Center of Excellence at UW-Oshkosh.

Event organizers say they hope to make the Hackathon an annual event and include more schools districts.

