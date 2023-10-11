Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
(Opry via Circle All Access)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Circle) - Sara Evans achieved a significant milestone Saturday, as she was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

The induction took place during the grand celebration of the Opry’s 98th birthday.

Adding to the significance of the moment, the legendary Crystal Gayle had the distinct honor of inducting Evans.

Bill Anderson, the Opry’s longest-serving member, extended an invitation to Evans in August, highlighting her contributions and significance within the country music community.

Sara Evans’ induction into the Grand Ole Opry is not only a personal milestone but also a celebration of her enduring talent and dedication to the genre.

It solidifies her place among the country music legends who have graced the Opry stage, and her music will continue to resonate with fans for generations to come.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

