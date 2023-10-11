Packers “Spooktacular” returns this Saturday

Free event will be held at Lambeau Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct 14
Pumpkin carving from last year's Spooktacular event in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file photo)
Pumpkin carving from last year's Spooktacular event in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will host the 21st annual Halloween “Spooktacular” this Saturday, Oct 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium and feature interactive stage entertainment, balloon animals, and EdgeVR virtual reality. There will also be face painting, fall-themed games, cookie decorating, and Halloween craft stations.

The Center for Childhood Safety will also be in attendance, providing families with information on safe trick-or-treating.

The “Spooktacular” is one of many community events the Packers host as part of “Green Bay Packers Give Back”, a community outreach initiative that contributes to the Packers immense charitable impact every year.

The stage performers for the Spooktacular can be found on the Green Bay Packers website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

