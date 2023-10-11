Packers “Spooktacular” returns this Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will host the 21st annual Halloween “Spooktacular” this Saturday, Oct 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium and feature interactive stage entertainment, balloon animals, and EdgeVR virtual reality. There will also be face painting, fall-themed games, cookie decorating, and Halloween craft stations.

The Center for Childhood Safety will also be in attendance, providing families with information on safe trick-or-treating.

The “Spooktacular” is one of many community events the Packers host as part of “Green Bay Packers Give Back”, a community outreach initiative that contributes to the Packers immense charitable impact every year.

The stage performers for the Spooktacular can be found on the Green Bay Packers website.

