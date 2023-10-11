THE NICEST DAY OF THE WEEK... THEN RAINY & RAW AHEAD

While it’s not a high bar to clear, today will likely be the nicest day of the week. Clouds are finally breaking open across eastern Wisconsin. Look for some sunshine, mixed with clouds. Other than a few afternoon sprinkles across the Northwoods, it’s probably going to be dry.

Later today, it’s going to be a bit milder. Most of our highs will reach the upper 50s, with low to middle 50s across northern Wisconsin and closer to Lake Michigan. We’ll almost reach today’s average high temperature, which is 60 degrees.

We’re also tracking our next weathermaker, which will give us a raw and rainy end to the week. A storm developing in the High Plains will push a warm front into Wisconsin. Look for widespread rain to develop Thursday night, and last through Friday and most of Saturday too... 1-3″ of soaking rain will put a dent in the drought conditions across the state. A few thunderstorms will also be possible south of Highway 29. This wet weather, combined with strong wind gusts around 30-40 mph, will make for poor weather for Friday night high school football games.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Afternoon sprinkles NORTH? HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool again. Sprinkles LAKESIDE? LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Rain likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy and raw. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower NORTH. Still breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 54

