New study shows roads in Green Bay, Fox Cities in poor condition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study released Wednesday by a non-profit organization found 43% of roads in the Green Bay/Fox Cities area are in poor condition. The report says those conditions cost drivers hundreds of dollars or more a year.

The new study conducted by the nonprofit Trip, which is a national transportation research group, says poor road conditions cost local drivers nearly $1,600 a year.

Which doesn’t surprise this Allouez driver:

“Some of these roads you hit a pothole or something, it knocks your whole front end out of line or you blow a tire, especially on Greene Avenue in Allouez, they haven’t fixed that road since God knows when,” said Tony Novoselatz. “Everybody on that street, everybody who utilizes it, just disgusted, you got to go 15 miles per hour from one street to the next street.”

According to the study, these poor conditions cost Wisconsin drivers a total of $7.6 billion a year…and that cost could get worse.

“To understand that if we take care of it now, it will lead to fewer issues in the future so every time we kick the can down the road, inflation and costs get more and more expensive, so let’s create a sustainable funding solution and let’s prioritize and all get on the same page,” said Tracy Johnson, the President of the Transportation Development Association.

The study highlighted approved state and federal funding in 2021; $5.5 billion dollars for repairs to roads, highways, and bridges in Wisconsin for the next few years. However, the study emphasized the importance of continued maintenance as our state continues to grow.

Annually, $603 billion worth of freight is shipped through Wisconsin - an amount that is anticipated to grow by 57% in inflation-adjusted dollars by 2045.

This was a lengthy report that shared several opportunities for reducing congestion on busy roads. Read the full report here.

