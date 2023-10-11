MUCH NEED SUN TODAY... HIGH WIND & HEAVY RAIN ON THE WAY

We are in between storm systems today and that means a mix of sun & clouds and reasonably light wind. There is still the chance of a few stray showers or sprinkles across the Northwoods. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s... close to the average high of 60°. Many of us will cool into the 40s tonight under variably cloudy skies but there could also be some 30s too.

A potent fall storm is going to affect our region Tuesday evening through Saturday. Hefty amounts of rain in the 1-3″ range remain a possibility for a good chunk of NE Wisconsin. Now would be a good time to ensure your drains and gutters are free of leaves to ensure proper drainage. Easterly and northeasterly winds with 30-40 mph gusts or higher are expected Friday and Saturday. A little thunder could also be heard at times too! Suffice to say high school football on Friday evening will be windy, wet, and cool. Plan accordingly.

Heavy Rain Coming (WBAY)

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions linger on the backside of the storm for Sunday and early next week. A few showers could hang around too. Below normal highs in the low to mid 50s are likely through the weekend and into next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 4-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: ENE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy. Stray showers/sprinkles NORTH? HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool again. Sprinkles LAKESIDE? LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Rain likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy and raw. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower NORTH. Still breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 54

