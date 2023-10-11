Marinette County crash kills 8-month-old

GROVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says a baby involved in a car crash last Friday has died.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at U.S. Highway 41 and Kamm Road in Grover. Investigators say Michael Gallbraith, 46, of Coleman, was on Kamm Rd. and stopped for the stop sign, but then pulled out and hit a vehicle driven by Cody Price, 30, of Oconto.

Deputies say 8-month-old Alana Price, from Oconto, was restrained in a child safety seat in the rear seat of the vehicle. The baby was airlifted for medical treatment but died on Tuesday, making her the fourth traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says failure to yield at the stop sign was a definite factor.

