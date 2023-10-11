Manitowoc School District superintendent ends free lunch program

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Some families have major concerns after the Manitowoc school district ended free meals for all students.

The policy had been in place because of the pandemic. Superintendent James Feil opted to revert to the prior policy, which says only qualifying students can get free or reduced-cost meals. Feil says the decision will save taxpayers money that could be better spent on school needs.

At a packed meeting last night, several people were upset about the change.

“Have you thought about all the possible reasons a child may need free lunch? You’re out of touch and living a dream world, thinking that the only barrier for food and access is because of irresponsible parents.” said Paula Moss Dramm, a parent of a Manitowoc School District student.

“So it’s not spending quick, because there is money... It’s making a thoughtful decision on what are our needs, how do we prioritize them with academics at the start.” said superintendent James Feil during the meeting.

An online petition calling for the superintendent’s resignation has collected hundreds of signatures since it was created last Thursday.

