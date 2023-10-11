Manitowoc School District superintendent ends free lunch program

Program was started during the pandemic
Manitowoc School District ends free lunch program
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Some families have major concerns after the Manitowoc school district ended free meals for all students.

The policy had been in place because of the pandemic. Superintendent James Feil opted to revert to the prior policy, which says only qualifying students can get free or reduced-cost meals. Feil says the decision will save taxpayers money that could be better spent on school needs.

At a packed meeting last night, several people were upset about the change.

“Have you thought about all the possible reasons a child may need free lunch? You’re out of touch and living a dream world, thinking that the only barrier for food and access is because of irresponsible parents.” said Paula Moss Dramm, a parent of a Manitowoc School District student.

“So it’s not spending quick, because there is money... It’s making a thoughtful decision on what are our needs, how do we prioritize them with academics at the start.” said superintendent James Feil during the meeting.

An online petition calling for the superintendent’s resignation has collected hundreds of signatures since it was created last Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
UPDATE: Missing person in Shawano County found
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises against impeachment
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay

Latest News

The reasons why superintendent James Feil is ending the free lunch for all program
Manitowoc School District ends free lunch program
Eddie the giraffe at the Henry Vilas Zoo (Photo courtesy of Henry Vilas Zoo)
HEADS UP: NEW ZOO’s new giraffe has arrived!
UPDATE: Silver Alert for Marathon County man cancelled
Hunters in the field during pheasant season
Wisconsin pheasant season opens this weekend