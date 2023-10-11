Manitowoc Police attempting to identify two dogs involved in an attack

Biting incident on 1200 Block of South 17th Street
Biting incident on 1200 Block of South 17th Street(City of Manitowoc Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Manitowoc Police Department is looking in identifying the owner(s) of two dogs that were involved in a biting/attacking incident.

The incident happened in the backyard of a residence in the 1200 block of South 17th Street at 5:30 p.m. on October 10, 2023.

A male saw that one of the dogs attacking his relative’s cat in the backyard. He picked up the cat that appeared to be bitten numerous times.

After picking the cat up the dog that bit the cat attempted to attack the victim, but he was able to defend himself from the dog.

The two dogs fled the scene and were last seen running Westbound in the 1700 block of Hamilton Street. The vaccination status of the involved dogs is unknown at this time.

The cat was transported to a medical facility, where it was ultimately euthanized as a result of the injuries.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please advise Officer J. Shillcox at: 920-686-6551, reference case number 2023-0001428

