JOB OPENING: MARKETING CONSULTANT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are you a Sales Performer who is tired of being micro-managed and filling out meaningless reports that waste your time? If so, let’s talk. We have best-in-class culture and extensive training for top performers.

We can turn you from a salesperson into a top marketing expert while delivering results to your clients!

Come work for an award-winning station in an award-winning city! Winner of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence, WBAY is the market-leading station in the #1 Best Place to Live in the Country, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report: Green Bay, Wis.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers

Job Summary/Description:

Duties/Responsibilities will included (but not limited to) the following:

Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts

Contact local direct clients and advertising agencies, acting as a liaison between the station and the advertising community

Make customer-focused sales presentations to all classifications of clients to obtain orders for advertising time

Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements

Coordinate internally the actual purchase of advertising time, placement of the schedule

Develop short and long-range plans for revenue growth. Overachieve monthly/quarterly in new local direct television and digital l revenue quotas

Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; coordinate commercial production with creative team

Qualifications/Requirements:

3 years of sales experience preferred

Travel Required

Yes. Local Travel

Qualifications

Experience

Preferred

3 years: years of sales experience preferred

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

About WBAY

WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past four years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeast Wisconsin.

As the first TV station in the area and only the second in the state, WBAY has a rich history of community involvement, sponsoring local events, supporting Toys for Tots, and producing the longest-running local telethon in the country. As an NFL town situated on the Great Lakes, Green Bay is not only a safe and affordable midsize community, it’s a unique area with something for everyone. Tour Lambeau Field, go hiking or kayaking in picturesque Door County, check out a local brewery, or catch nationally-touring concerts and stage shows at one of our many venues.

