HEADS UP: NEW ZOO's new giraffe is on his way

Eddie the giraffe is coming from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison
Eddie comes from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - He’s a day late, but Eddie is on his way.

A giraffe from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison was loaded on a trailer Wednesday morning and is on his way to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico.

He’s riding in a specially designed trailer. The NEW Zoo estimates it’s a two-and-a-half to three-hour trip, which puts the arrival around 11:30 a.m. or noon.

The zoo in Suamico says Eddie will have some privacy when he arrives at his new home, but the trailer should be visible as it approaches the zoo.

Eddie was expected at the zoo on Tuesday, but handlers say he didn’t want to get into his trailer. They didn’t want to force him into the trip so they had to wait until he was ready to take those steps.

The move has been in the works for weeks, with zookeepers working together to ensure Eddie has a smooth transition between zoos and will fit in with Suamico’s giraffe pair. There’s no timetable for when he’ll join the NEW Zoo’s Giraffe Feeding Experience. It’ll happen when Eddie is comfortable with that step, too.

NEW Zoo and Curator of Animals Drew Dinehart said, “Eddie is known to be a ‘laid back’ giraffe who likes to keep an eye on his habitat and his caretakers – and he always seems to be ready for a tasty snack,”

“Some of his favorite treats are romaine lettuce and fresh browse” -- the leaves and buds of trees -- Dinehart added.

The Henry Vilas Zoo is planning construction of a new giraffe habitat.

The NEW Zoo completed a 3,640 square-foot addition to its own giraffe habitat earlier this year.

