Green Bay City Workers asking for better pay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Workers spoke out at a meeting tonight at city hall. The main issue: better pay.

Dozens of city workers showed up tonight, October 10, at the personnel committee meeting. This is coming on the heels of a memo with possible updates to the city pay plan: something with potential pay increases, workers say just aren’t high enough.

“As you can see by the amount of people here it means something to us, we are just trying to make it right,” said one Green Bay worker.

“We’re tired of being taken advantage of because we care,” said a different Green Bay worker. “We’re devaluing some of our most important employees those that have been here for the longest period of time.”

On the committee agenda: possible action on the implementation of the updated city pay plan.

According to a city memo, a new study from city consultants made a variety of recommendations for pay, including a 2% cost of living adjustment in April of next year and an overall minimum wage increase of 3% in 2024.

Workers say that numbers don’t add up:

“We have been told my multiple sources that human resources had budgeted five percent cost of living for April 2024.” Mark Bergland from Green Bay said.

“The wage study comes out and our budgeted five percent is now two percent. Where did the rest of the money go?” A different Green Bay worker said.

Workers say they are asking for not only higher pay, but more competitive wages and put each of them on a level playing field.

“An entry level position coming into the city is going to get about a $2.00 lift, so being here 30 years, I am going to get an 11¢ lift,” A third Green Bay worker said.

Workers told the committee they believe they could make more money looking outside Green Bay. Good workers are already looking elsewhere.

“I mean now we’re hiring guys that have had desk jobs with no CDLs and learn to truck drive never sat in a truck in their life.” said a fourth Green Bay worker.

“We are seeing employees going to other municipalities to make more money in some cases doing less work.” Alderman Bill Galvin said.

Aldermen saying, they want to do a better and more consistent job to keep wages competitive.

“If we would’ve done this assessment, they should come be in agreement with us these are older faces, I don’t want to see older faces looking at our report going what the hell.” Alderman Jim Hutchinson said.

The last time Green bay studied the pay plan was in 2017.

Alderman Bill Galvin tells me the city will use the next two weeks to crunch numbers and have another look at the budget to see if they can get closer to what workers are asking for.

It will be up for discussion at the next personnel committee meeting in two weeks - on October 24th.

