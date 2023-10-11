Fond du Lac Police searching for armed robbery suspect

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Kool Quick Stop on 506 S. Main Street that occurred Monday at around 9:15 p.m.

Police said a suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. There were no injuries reported.

Fond du Lac Police obtained a picture of the suspect and are asking the public for help.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 | nhahn@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

