Climate change takes a toll on mental health

A study by psychiatrists and an environmental advocacy group points to the stress of extreme heat, poor air quality, and natural disasters
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study says climate change and the health of young people go hand in hand, and climate change is putting a strain on mental health.

That report is from an environmental advocacy group called EcoAmerica and the American Psychiatric Association.

It points to extreme heat, poor air quality, and natural disasters.

The study shows they can make young people worry about the future, even give them PTSD. Experts say they might also cause issues like anxiety, depression, and even aggression.

The researchers for this study say disasters can be harder on young people if they haven’t developed coping skills.

If you, as a parent, are stressed about hardship connected to an environmental event, like extreme heat or wildfires, that may influence your child’s mental health, too.

The report says health care professionals and schools can play a role by keeping younger generations informed.

Early screening for climate-related distress and anxiety is also an option.

