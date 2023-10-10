Valley VNA Senior Care to cut the ribbon on a new addition

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Valley VNA Senior Care, a 115-year-old nonprofit in Neenah, is opening their new addition this month.

The ribbon cutting for the new addition will be on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. and will showcase their new 11-room addition as well as the progress on the remodeling part of the project. The addition and remodel are part of a $9.5 million project that started in 2021, with everything scheduled to be completed in December of 2024.

This project was partially financed by the community through the “Caring for Generations” campaign, which aims to continue enhancing Valley VNA’s facility to better serve seniors in the Fox Valley.

You can read more about Valley VNA Senior Care on their website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.