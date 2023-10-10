This is the most popular kids Halloween movie in Wisconsin

Who you gonna call?
31 family-friendly Halloween movies to watch with your kids this October
Halloween movies are a great way for families to get into the Halloween spirit(tcw-wave)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we gear up for spooky season, a tried-and-true method for getting into the Halloween mood is scary movies, for kids and adults alike. But what spooky kids movie is Wisconsin’s favorite?

USDish has released a report looking at each state’s most-searched kids Halloween movie, using Google search trends to see what movie each state looked up the most. The top result for Wisconsinites was...Ghostbusters!

Wisconsin joined Alabama, Alaska, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and West Virginia in their love for the 1984 comedy-horror classic. Nearby Midwest states like Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and North Dakota went for a somewhat more recent movie, 2002′s Scooby-Doo. In last year’s survey, Ghostbusters and Scooby-Doo were at the top as well, with Ghostbusters taking 2nd in 2022.

A graphic from USDish showing each state's most-searched Halloween kid's movie
A graphic from USDish showing each state's most-searched Halloween kid's movie(USDish)

Other fun stats:

  • Oregon’s most-searched movie was one filmed in St. Helens, Oregon: Halloweentown.
  • A long-time classic, 1966′s It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, was the top film in 5 states.
  • More recent Halloween movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline took the top spot in one state each.
  • 7 states had The Addams Family, which recently got a Netflix series named Wednesday, as their most-searched movie.
  • Legendary Japanese animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s 2002 classic Spirited Away took the top spot for 2 states: Hawai’i and Washington.

You can view the full report on USDish’s website.

