Study shows importance of a parent-child bond

University of Cambridge researchers studied 10,000 people
A study in the U.K. involved 10,000 people to find the value of bonding
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Don’t underestimate the importance of the bond between a parent and child.

A U.K. study stresses it’s important for parents to forge a close bond with their child, especially when they’re really young.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied data on 10,000 people. They found kids who are closer to their parents by the age of 3 were more likely to be more social and demonstrate kindness, empathy and generosity by the time they’re young adults.

Researchers also found these children were less likely to have mental health problems.

Kids who had strained or abusive relationships with their parents were less likely to develop those positive social skills.

The study’s researchers realize families are busy. That’s why they called for policies to support young families who might struggle to form close bonds with their children, whether it’s from work pressure, finances, or lack of time.

They say every little bit counts. Developing a close relationship early in your child’s life makes a big difference down the road.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Old Dominion is in the lineup for the XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh, August 8-10, 2024
Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey lined up for XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh
crash image
Sheriff’s office identifies Beaver Dam teen killed in Green Lake County crash
Appleton Police squad cars
29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton
UWGB raising tuition at branch campuses
Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says

Latest News

child playing on smartphone
It’s World Mental Health Day. Do you know how your children are?
Helping local women feed infants during formula shortage
Study: Infant formula warmers may not get hot enough
Children in a classroom
Study: Prevalence of ADHD was steady during the pandemic
Woman Sleeping
Losing sleep? Check your blood pressure