Study shows importance of a parent-child bond

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Don’t underestimate the importance of the bond between a parent and child.

A U.K. study stresses it’s important for parents to forge a close bond with their child, especially when they’re really young.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied data on 10,000 people. They found kids who are closer to their parents by the age of 3 were more likely to be more social and demonstrate kindness, empathy and generosity by the time they’re young adults.

Researchers also found these children were less likely to have mental health problems.

Kids who had strained or abusive relationships with their parents were less likely to develop those positive social skills.

The study’s researchers realize families are busy. That’s why they called for policies to support young families who might struggle to form close bonds with their children, whether it’s from work pressure, finances, or lack of time.

They say every little bit counts. Developing a close relationship early in your child’s life makes a big difference down the road.

